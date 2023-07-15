Watch Live
Li-Fi emerges as potential Wi-Fi challenger with mind blowing speeds

Li-Fi has advantages such as reduced interference
Samaa Web Desk Jul 15, 2023
Photo: pxhere
Wi-Fi may soon face a strong contender in the form of Li-Fi, a technology that utilizes light instead of radio waves to provide wireless connectivity.

The IEEE standards body has introduced the IEEE 802.11bb light communications standard to govern Li-Fi, which promises speeds up to 100 times faster than Wi-Fi.

Li-Fi has advantages such as reduced interference, higher security, and the ability to be easily integrated into existing light fixtures.

Companies like Signify and pureLiFi have already made strides in this space with data-beaming bulbs and the Light Antenna One system, respectively.

The Light Antenna One claims to exceed 1Gbps speeds and offers potential for widespread Li-Fi adoption.

With download speeds reaching up to 224Gbps, Li-Fi has the potential to outperform Wi-Fi 7. As Li-Fi continues to advance, it may soon become a transformative technology in the realm of wireless connectivity.

