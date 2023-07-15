Saudi Arabia pledges ‘empowering partnership’ to improve cricket: Zaka Ashraf

In a significant step towards strengthening cricket ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, Zaka Ashraf, the Chairman of the Management Committee of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), has met with Tariq Sagga, the CEO of the Saudi Arabia Cricket Federation.

The meeting, held in a cordial atmosphere, focused on various cricket matters and explored opportunities for collaboration to develop and promote the sport in Saudi Arabia.

During the meeting, both Ashraf and Sagga engaged in fruitful discussions regarding the future of cricket in Saudi Arabia.

Recognizing the potential for growth, the two cricket administrators exchanged ideas on enhancing the skills of Saudi cricketers and facilitating their training through the assistance of Pakistan’s cricketing expertise.

Ashraf assured Sagga of Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to support Saudi Arabia in improving and promoting cricket skills.

The meeting also highlighted the strong bilateral relations between the two countries, emphasizing the shared values and love for cricket that bind them together.

Saudi Arabia has shown remarkable interest in cricket in recent years, hosting international matches and tournaments, including the inaugural Saudi Arabia T20 Cricket League.