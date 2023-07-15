Banking court issues Elahi’s release order in money laundering case

The Banking Crimes Court of Lahore has issued the release order for PTI President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in a money laundering case of the Federal Investigation Agency.

The court had approved Parvez Elahi’s bail in exchange for bail bonds of Rs500,000.

After accepting the bail bonds, the court issued Elahi’s release order.

On behalf of Parvez Elahi, the bail bonds were submitted by his son, Rasikh Elahi.

The court also rejected the FIA’s objection to the bail bonds.

The FIA had adopted the stance that Rasikh Elahi is named in another case, hence his bail bonds should not be accepted.