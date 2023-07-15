Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan » Punjab

Banking court issues Elahi’s release order in money laundering case

Bail bonds worth Rs500,000 submitted by Elahi's son, Rasikh
Arshad Ali Jul 15, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
Photo: file
Photo: file

The Banking Crimes Court of Lahore has issued the release order for PTI President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in a money laundering case of the Federal Investigation Agency.

The court had approved Parvez Elahi’s bail in exchange for bail bonds of Rs500,000.

After accepting the bail bonds, the court issued Elahi’s release order.

On behalf of Parvez Elahi, the bail bonds were submitted by his son, Rasikh Elahi.

The court also rejected the FIA’s objection to the bail bonds.

The FIA had adopted the stance that Rasikh Elahi is named in another case, hence his bail bonds should not be accepted.

PTI

money laundering

Parvez Elahi

banking court

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Taboola

Taboola ads will show in this div

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular