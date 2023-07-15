Apple Watch Ultra 2 to astound users with innovative feature

Apple is set to release the Apple Watch Ultra 2, according to reliable Apple insider Ming-Chi Kuo.

The launch of the new wearable is expected in the second half of this year, possibly alongside the new iPhones in September or at a separate event in October.

The standout feature of the Apple Watch Ultra 2 will be the incorporation of 3D printed parts.

Apple is actively adopting 3D printing technology and will use it for some of the titanium mechanical components in the watch.

By implementing 3D printing, Apple aims to reduce production time and costs. Farsoon and BLT are the chosen 3D printer suppliers, while IPG Photonics will supply the necessary laser components.

If successful, Apple plans to expand the use of 3D printing in future products. The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is poised to showcase Apple’s commitment to innovative manufacturing processes, solidifying its position as a technology leader.