PM Shehbaz pays rich tribute to Turkish people on National Unity Day

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday paid glowing tributes to the Turkish people and government in commemorating the seventh anniversary of Democracy and National Unity Day being observed today.

On his Twitter handle, the premier while recalling the supreme sacrifices of the brave Turkish people, paid his rich tribute and respects to the martyrs who valiantly resisted the heinous attempt to deprive them of democracy and basic rights.

Read also: PM felicitates Emmanuel Macron on France’s Bastille Day

“This historic & epoch-making day in 2016 also represented unwavering faith & profound trust in the dynamic leadership of my brother President Recep Tayyip Erdogan,” he added.

The prime minister further observed that the takeaway of the day was that the nations could overcome any challenge with the power of unity, fraternity, and deep bonds.