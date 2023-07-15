Awn Chaudhry, Nauman Langrial to remain part of govt till end of tenure: Tareen

The Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party has made a major decision for the sake of the country’s political stability.

The party’s Patron-in-Chief Jahangir Khan Tareen has announced that estranged PTI leaders Awn Chaudhry and Nauman Langrial will continue to be part of the federal cabinet until the tenure of the federal government ends.

“We want to give out a message of unity for the sake of political stability in the country,” Jahangir stated.

At this juncture, the country is in dire need of stability, he said further.

Also Read: Two IPP members decide to resign as assistants to prime minister

“Under these circumstances, we do not want to give a negative impression by separating from the federal cabinet,” Tareen maintained.

He added that the IMF wants to see political and economic stability in the country, adding that the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party believes in political stability and is a responsible party.

“Both leaders will remain part of the federal cabinet till the end of the government’s term,” the veteran politician said.

He added that political stability is linked to economic stability.

Also Read: Aleem Khan directs Awn Chaudry, Nauman Langrial to leave federal cabinet

Any political decisions on the upcoming elections will be made according to the situation at that time, Tareen said.

Nothing is more important than national security and stability, he asserted.

A day ago, media reports suggested that both Chaudhry and Langrial had decided to submit their resignations from their positions as assistants to the prime minister.

However, IPP Central Information Secretary Firdous Ashiq Awan rejected the reports, saying neither had resigned yet.

Awan added that both leaders would submit their resignations directly to Jahangir Tareen, who will then decide when to present the resignations to the PM.

Election preps in Gujranwala

Meanwhile, the IPP has stepped into the election campaign mode in Gujranwala, as its workers have affixed the party flags across the city. Several flags have been put up along the GT Road, as well as the path from Chan Da Qila bypass to Jinnah Interchange.