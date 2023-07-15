Met Office forecasts more rain in upper parts of country

As the skies continue to hold their watery embrace, the Met Office on Saturday has cast its prediction of further rainfall in the upper parts of the country.

According to Met Office officials, the monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea were continuously penetrating upper and central parts of the country and this situation was likely to continue in the coming days. A westerly wave is also affecting the western parts of the country.

Weather officials indicate that this pattern is expected to persist in the upcoming days, with the influence of a westerly wave affecting the western areas of the country.

While hot and humid weather prevails in most plain areas, regions such as Kashmir, the Potohar region, Islamabad, upper Punjab, and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are anticipated to experience rain, accompanied by gusty winds and possible thunderstorms.

During the forecast period, isolated places in the Potohar region, Kashmir, and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are at risk of heavy downpours, raising concerns of localized flooding and other related hazards.

The monsoon season, characterized by its unpredictable nature, has brought varying intensities of rainfall, from gentle showers to heavy deluges. Authorities are urging residents to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions in areas prone to urban flooding.

In response to the forecast, emergency services and disaster management agencies are on high alert, ready to provide swift assistance to affected areas. The public is advised to stay updated with weather forecasts and follow safety guidelines issued by relevant authorities.

IIOJK

According to weather forecast of Met Office for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy weather with chances of rain wind thundershower is expected in Jammu, Shopian and Baramula and cloudy weather with chances of rain wind thundershower in Pulwama and Anantnag while partly cloudy weather in Srinagar and Leh.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Pulwama and Baramula twenty degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-five, Leh thirteen, Anantnag and Shopian nineteen degree centigrade