Khadijah Shah’s post-arrest bail plea fixed for hearing by LHC

The Lahore High Court has fixed for hearing the post-arrest bail application of PTI activist and fashion designer Khadijah Shah.

A two-member bench of the Lahore High Court will hear Shah’s application on July 20, according to the cause list issued on Saturday.

The bench will be headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi.

A case has been registered against Khadijah Shah at the Sarwar Road police station.

The designer has adopted the stance in her bail application that she is imprisoned in jail on judicial remand, and that no investigation is required from her.

It requested the court to approve the post-arrest bail application.

The LHC had on Wednesday dismissed petitions seeking to declare unlawful the detention of Shah and others allegedly involved in the May 9 violence cases.

A two-member bench headed by Justice Najafi had heard the case and issued the written verdict.

The verdict stated that the detention of the petitioners cannot be deemed illegal at this stage, as the law is currently taking its course.

The LHC emphasised that legal procedures cannot be bypassed and that the case against the petitioners has been duly registered, with investigations underway.