PTI’s Qureshi granted bail in May 9 case

A local court of Islamabad on Saturday granted pre-arrest bail to Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi in a case related to May 9 violence.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Syed Haroon Ahmed heard the case registered against PTI’s top gun at Khanna police station, while Qureshi and his council Ali Bukhari appeared before the court.

During the hearing, the counsel argued that the PTI’s vice chairman believed in the rule of law and supremacy of the constitution.

He told the court that Qureshi had not been present at the scene of the incident and had not made any incriminating statements.

The lawyer further asserted that the police had attempted to implicate Shah Mehmood Qureshi without any concrete evidence.

Pleading for the court to confirm Qureshi’s bail, the defense counsel, Ali Bukhari, maintained that his client had full faith in the judicial system and was willing to cooperate fully with the ongoing investigation.

After considering the arguments put forth by Qureshi’s legal team, the court accepted the bail plea and granted pre-arrest bail to the PTI vice chairman.