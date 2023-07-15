Seven killed, three missing as torrential rains lash South Korea

Flooding in South Korea has killed at least seven people, with three more currently missing on Saturday morning, the authorities said, as a third day of torrential rains caused landslides and the overflow of a dam.

South Korea has been experiencing three consecutive days of heavy rainfall, resulting in fully saturated dams and leading to a devastating flood in the rivers.

Torrential rain has caused landslides, power cuts, and damage to infrastructure across the country.

Among the dead, five lost their lives inside buildings that had collapsed from landslides, and one person was buried in earth and sand, the Interior Ministry said in a statement. A seventh person died after a road collapsed under them.

In response to this crisis, the authorities have relocated over 1500 people to safer areas. The situation has become critical in the North Chungcheong province, as the dams there are on the verge of overflowing, posing a significant threat to nearby communities.

As a precautionary measure, seven thousand residents have been instructed to evacuate their homes.

Furthermore, in light of the risk of further landslides and floods, all train services, including the bullet train, have been suspended to ensure public safety.

Parts of central South Korea were under a heavy rainfall advisory on Saturday morning, with rainfall of up to 1.6 inches per hour expected in some places later in the day, the ministry said.

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo has asked the military to assist with rescue efforts. Last August, heaviest rainfall in decades killed at least 14 people across the country.