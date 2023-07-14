Twitter continues to celebrate Wahaj Ali, Yumna Zaidi’s success of ‘Tere Bin’

The popular Pakistani drama series “Tere Bin” may have concluded, but the fervour among fans shows no signs of fading away.

Lead actors Wahaj Ali and Yumna Zaidi have managed to maintain their position in the limelight, with their names consistently trending on Twitter. One particular trend, “We Miss You Meerasim,” has been dominating the Twitterverse, reflecting the deep attachment viewers have developed towards the on-screen couple.

“Tere Bin” garnered immense popularity during its run, captivating audiences with its compelling storyline and exceptional performances.

The chemistry between Wahaj Ali and Yumna Zaidi, who portrayed the characters of Murtasim and Meerab respectively, struck a chord with fans, leaving a lasting impact even after the show’s conclusion.

Fans have taken to Twitter to express their longing for the beloved on-screen couple and the memorable moments they shared throughout the series. The hashtag “We Miss You Meerasim” has become a rallying cry for fans, serving as a platform for them to reminisce about their favourite scenes and convey their admiration for the talented actors.

The unwavering dedication of fans has not gone unnoticed by Wahaj Ali and Yumna Zaidi, who have expressed their gratitude and love for the overwhelming support they have received.

Their interactions with fans on social media platforms further fuel the enthusiasm and keep the spirit of “Tere Bin” alive.

While “Tere Bin” may have reached its conclusion, the impact it has left on its audience continues to resonate, demonstrating the power of a well-crafted storyline and memorable characters.

As fans eagerly await the next project featuring Wahaj Ali and Yumna Zaidi, they find solace in their virtual gatherings on Twitter, reminiscing about the cherished moments from “Tere Bin” and eagerly anticipating what lies ahead for their beloved on-screen couple.