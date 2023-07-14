Intense Clash erupts in Bigg Boss OTT as Bebika Dhurve and Abhishek Malhan exchange verbal attacks

The ongoing second season of Bigg Boss OTT continues to captivate viewers with its gripping episodes.

From Jiya Shankar’s heartfelt confessions to Pooja Bhatt’s unfiltered opinions, the show has been full of unexpected twists and turns that are too compelling to miss. In the latest episode, tensions escalated as Bebika Dhurve and Abhishek Malhan found themselves embroiled in a heated altercation.

The clash began when Bebika made a comment about Abhishek’s upbringing during the classroom captaincy task. Now, Bebika has opened up about Abhishek’s impulsive reaction towards Pooja Bhatt. According to Bebika, Abhishek consistently exhibits disrespectful behaviour towards her.

Pooja Bhatt chimed in, revealing an incident from the previous day when Abhishek yelled, “If you were a guy, I would have smashed your face. But because you’re a woman, I’m showing you respect.” Pooja emphasized that she chose not to react, understanding that Abhishek’s words were likely fueled by anger and not a genuine reflection of his beliefs.

Bebika further disclosed that when Abhishek became aggressive, she calmly challenged him to hit her, which left him taken aback. Bebika asserted that she has never overreacted, prompting Pooja to acknowledge her feelings while urging her to maintain a sense of control and composure.

During the intense argument, Abhishek, a popular YouTuber, lashed out with derogatory remarks. He stated that Bebika lacked manners and respect, suggesting that her parents would have evicted her from their home if they had the authority.

Abhishek went on to question Bebika’s worthiness as a teacher, labeling her as shameless and disrespectful.

In a separate development, Manisha Rani and Avinash Sachdev emerged as winners of the classroom task, but ultimately, Manisha Rani assumed the role of the new house captain.

The second season of Bigg Boss OTT continues to provide viewers with riveting moments, showcasing the complexities and conflicts that arise within the house.