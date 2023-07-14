‘Jhoom’ leaves fans emotional with its heartwarming finale

The popular drama serial “Jhoom,” written by Hashim Nadeem and directed by Ali Faizan, has captivated audiences with its compelling storyline.

Produced by 7th Sky Entertainment, the drama revolves around a couple with a significant age difference, portrayed by Haroon Kadwani and Zara Noor Abbas, who play the roles of Aryaan, an angry young man, and Maryam, a hardworking and mature doctor, respectively. The remarkable chemistry between the lead actors has garnered immense praise from fans.

With each episode amassing over 10 million views on YouTube, “Jhoom” has not only captivated local viewers but also attracted a substantial international following, including fans from India and various other countries.

The drama’s popularity can be attributed to its engaging narrative and the stellar performances of the cast.

Today marked the airing of the final episode, which left fans delighted with its heartwarming conclusion. Audiences expressed their emotional connection to Maryam and Aryaan, and many admitted shedding tears alongside the characters.

While some fans believed Aryaan should not have forgiven Maryam due to her lack of support during his most challenging times, most viewers embraced the happy ending. They acknowledged the superb execution of the finale while recognizing the disparity between fiction and reality.

The overwhelming demand for a second season highlights the deep attachment viewers have developed to the show. Fans expressed disappointment at the drama’s premature ending and praised the exceptional acting skills of Zara Noor Abbas and Haroon Kadwani.

Zara’s portrayal of her character and her selection of impactful scripts have garnered widespread admiration. As one social media user lamented, “I have only followed ‘Tere Bin’ and ‘Jhoom,’ and now both dramas have come to an end.”

“Jhoom” has undoubtedly left an indelible mark on its audience, and its finale has only fueled the desire for more captivating content from the talented cast and crew.