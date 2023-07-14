Muneeb Butt’s epic transformation with intense look for upcoming project

Renowned Pakistani television actor Muneeb Butt, known for his handsome appearance and acting prowess, has been an integral part of the media industry for an extended period.

Over the years, Muneeb has worked diligently to establish a reputable name in the industry. While he initially portrayed conventional characters, the actor has recently begun experimenting with diverse roles and transformations.

He garnered public acclaim for his portrayal of an intersex character in the critically acclaimed drama “Sar E Rah.”

Excitement is now building as Muneeb Butt has revealed another intriguing look from his upcoming project. In this venture, he takes on the challenging role of a notorious young man who undergoes a spiritual transformation.

Hailing from a red-light district and once involved in illicit activities, his character, “Motia Sarkar,” evolves into a spiritual seeker. Muneeb expressed his enthusiasm for the role, stating, “In our field, where such roles are rare, I strive to fearlessly explore my craft, pushing boundaries and stepping out of my comfort zone. I hope my audience and fans will appreciate it when it airs soon!”

Fans have been showering praise upon Muneeb Butt for his intense look in the upcoming project. They admire his portrayal of a spiritual individual and appreciate his portrayal of the boy with a tan complexion.

Some fans have even drawn comparisons to Ajay Devgan due to the change in Muneeb’s appearance. With eager anticipation, his fans eagerly await the release of his project. Notably, actor Imran Ashraf Awan has also expressed his admiration for Muneeb’s new look, adding to the excitement surrounding the project.