PM Shehbaz expresses gratitude to IMF MD for $3 billion agreement

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif expressed his gratitude to Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva, during a telephonic conversation on Friday.

During the conversation, he thanked her for the support and assistance in finalising the recently concluded Stand-by Agreement (SBA), which secured a $3 billion loan for Pakistan.

the Prime Minister also praised the leadership and professionalism of the IMF Managing Director and acknowledged her empathy towards the underprivileged. He recognised her invaluable support in facilitating the agreement.

In response, the IMF MD commended Sharif for presenting a convincing case, despite initial skepticism from the IMF Board due to past trust issues.

She assured the Board of Pakistan’s commitment to fulfilling the agreement’s conditions based on her personal interaction with the Prime Minister and his determination to deliver. She emphasised the strong partnership and mutual trust between both parties and reaffirmed the IMF’s commitment to assisting Pakistan.

PM Sharif expressed his appreciation for the positive approach and frank comments made by the IMF MD during their interaction in Paris. He highlighted the successful outcome of their hard work, resulting in the signing of the Standby Arrangement.

Furthermore, the premier assured that he would not tolerate any violations of the agreement and stated that the current government would fulfill its obligations until August, after which an interim government would take over. He expressed confidence that if re-elected, his government would work with the IMF and development partners to revitalize the economy.

As a gesture of respect and appreciation, he mentioned his intention to send a gift of Pakistani mangoes to the IMF Managing Director, highlighting the high quality of the country’s produce.