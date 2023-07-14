Alia Bhatt to lead YRF’s female-led spy film in expanding spy universe

Alia Bhatt is set to make an exciting entrance into the world of spy films as she takes the lead in Yash Raj Films (YRF) first-ever female-led espionage movie.

This announcement comes as part of YRF’s ambitious expansion of their highly successful Spy Universe, which has become India’s most significant intellectual property in the realm of cinema.

The Spy Universe initially took flight in 2012 with the release of “Ek Tha Tiger” and continued to soar with blockbuster hits like “Tiger Zinda Hai,” “War,” and “Pathaan,” the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time.

Alia Bhatt will now join the league of superstars Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, and Shah Rukh Khan as she steps into the role of a super-agent in this action-packed film, as reported by Pinkvilla.

The inclusion of Bhatt in the Spy Universe is a strategic move aimed at expanding the franchise’s audience base. Recognized for her versatility and captivating performances, Bhatt will push her boundaries in this yet-to-be-titled film.

Insider sources reveal that her character will be portrayed in an unprecedented manner, showcasing her talent and versatility in a thrilling and captivating fashion.

Aditya Chopra, the visionary behind YRF, believes that Bhatt has the potential to lead her own franchise within the Spy Universe. The film not only aims to enthral Bhatt’s existing fan base but also attract new moviegoers.

Chopra intends to present her character in an innovative way, promising an epic and exhilarating experience for audiences. The untitled film is expected to commence production in 2024, following an intensive development phase.

Alia Bhatt’s involvement in the YRF Spy Universe is a testament to her immense popularity and Aditya Chopra’s commitment to engaging diverse audience segments.

By casting Bhatt as a female spy in an action-oriented film, the franchise aims to captivate her existing fans while also drawing in a broader range of viewers. This strategic move underscores YRF’s dedication to innovation and expanding the boundaries of their successful franchise.

As the Spy Universe continues to expand, viewers can anticipate an unmatched cinematic experience filled with action, intrigue, and stellar performances. Fans eagerly await the release of four upcoming films slated for the next two years.

“Tiger 3,” featuring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, is scheduled to hit the screens this Diwali, while “War 2,” starring Hrithik Roshan, NTR Jr., and Kiara Advani, will commence production in November. Additionally, the highly anticipated face-off between Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in “Tiger vs. Pathaan” is planned for release next year.