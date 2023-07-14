Lyari gang war: ‘Rehman dacoit group’ ringleader Jibran arrested

Karachi SSP Arif Aziz said that Rehman dacoit group leader Jibran of notorious Lyari gang war has been arrested.

Karachi Police said that a suspected bag and ‘homemade bomb’ were recovered from the accused procession.

“The accused is the son of notorious dacoit Rehman dacoit and ringleader of the Lyari Gang War Rehman dacoity group,” he added.

The accused was most wanted by the police in murder, attempted murder, police encounters and other serious crimes.