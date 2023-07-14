Netizens slam Ayesha Jahanzeb for controversial hosting style

Ayesha Jahanzeb, a talented Pakistani television host, rose to fame through her appearances on Aftab Iqbal’s popular show, Khabarnak.

Known for her brilliance, confidence, and strength, Ayesha Jahanzeb faced a tragic loss when her first husband passed away from cancer at a young age. However, she has since remarried and is happily supported by her husband, while also being a loving mother to three children.

Presently, Ayesha Jahanzeb hosts the show Chocolate Times on Aplus, which has been generating significant buzz on social media due to its controversial nature.

In this show, Ayesha poses questions about certain behaviours or habits, leading guests to mention popular actors who possess negative qualities, attributes, or fame. Clips from the show went viral on social media, sparking criticism towards the host for her choice of questions.

Ayesha Jahanzeb was also chastised for her loud and boisterous manner of asking these questions. Disgruntled fans expressed their disappointment, noting that Ayesha had changed and become excessive in her approach. They believed that she now thrived on creating controversies.

Viewers expressed their discontent with such topics being raised on the show, as well as the actors’ negative comments about their colleagues.

Critics further condemned Ayesha Jahanzeb’s disclaimers and explanations regarding the mentioning of actors’ names. Social media users felt that these disclaimers seemed insincere and trivial in light of the potential harm caused. Almost universally, people voiced their disapproval of Ayesha Jahanzeb’s hosting style, the show’s format, and the overall impact it was having.