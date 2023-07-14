18 Pakistani nationals imprisoned in India repatriated via Wagah Border

Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi said that 18 Pakistani nationals imprisoned in India were repatriated to Pakistan today via Attari-Wagah border after the hectic efforts of Pakistan in India and Foreign Office and cooperation of Indian side

The commission said, “Our efforts will continue for early repatriation of Pakistani prisoners on completion of their sentences.”

On 1st July this year, Pakistan and India exchanged, through diplomatic channels, the lists of prisoners in each other’s custody.

The simultaneous exchange of lists took place in pursuance of the Consular Access Agreement of 2008. Under the agreement, both countries are required to exchange the lists of prisoners in each other’s custody on 1st January and 1st July, every year.

The government of Pakistan shared with the Indian High Commission in Islamabad a list of 705 Indian prisoners detained in Pakistan, including 51 civilian prisoners and 654 fishermen.

The Indian Government also shared with the High Commission for Pakistan in New Delhi a list of 434 Pakistani prisoners in India, including 339 civilian prisoners and 95 fishermen.

Separately, Pakistan has requested for early release and repatriation of its 51 civilian prisoners and 94 fishermen, who have completed their respective sentence and their national status stands confirmed. Furthermore, a request for grant of consular access to missing defence personnel of 1965 and 1971 wars, and special consular access to 56 civil prisoners has also been made.