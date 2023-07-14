Firdous Ashiq Awan urges dissolution of assemblies and timely elections

Firdous Ashiq Awan, secretary information of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) welcomed the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s statement about handing over the national reins to a caretaker setup in August said it should not be limited to mere statements and urged for practical demonstrations of this commitment.

She said that in order to restore public confidence, the assemblies should be dissolved before their term end and believes that holding elections this year will strengthen democracy in Pakistan.

Ms Awan highlighted that the IPP has entered the political arena with the objective of promoting democracy in the country, and emphasises the significant impact of Parliament’s decisions on the lives of the people, citing the strong decisions made by parliaments in developed countries as a contributing factor to their progress.

The IPP secretary information went on to say that Pakistan also needs to make decisions in the national interest in order to raise its position in the world, adding that the secret of the development of developed countries lies in the strong decisions of their parliaments.

She also asserted the need to prioritise national interest over party interests and bury the politics of self-interest.

Furthermore, Dr. Awan calls for an understanding of the modern demands of politics, highlighting the abundance of talented individuals and natural resources in the country.

She believes that weak policies have hindered the contribution of talented youth to the country’s development but recognizes their potential. Dr. Awan expresses confidence that IPP’s manifesto will resonate with the hearts of the youth.