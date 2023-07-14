Watch Live
Sardar Mohammad Khan Leghari bids farewell to PTI

Denounces attack on military installations and the desecration of martyrs memorials
Qazafi Butt Jul 14, 2023
Sardar Mohammad Khan Leghari, former Member of the National Assembly, bids farewell to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Taking to Twitter, Sardar Mohammad Khan Leghari announced his decision to part ways with PTI, citing the recent incidents of violence on May 9 as the primary reason.

Expressing his strong condemnation, Leghari denounced the attack on military installations and the desecration of martyrs memorials. He stated that he can no longer align himself with PTI’s anti-state narrative.

Leghari contested the 2018 election from NA-192, DG Khan constituency, as a PTI candidate and emerged victorious by defeating Shehbaz Sharif.

