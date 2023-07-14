LSMI output increases 5.88 % in May

Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) in the country grew by 5.88 percent during the month of May, 2023 as compared the previous month of (April).

The provisional quantum indices of LSMI for May, 2023 with base year 2015-16 have been developed on the basis of latest data supplied by the source agencies including Oil Companies Advisory Committee (OCAC), Ministry of Industries and Production, Ministry of Commerce and Provincial Bureaus of Statistics.

Quantum Index Numbers of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (QIM) for May 2023 estimated at 110.60 as compared to 104.46 during April 2023, according the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

The overall Large-Scale Manufacturing Sector has shown a decline of 9.87 percent during July-May 2022-23 when compared with the same period of last year as the QIM estimated for July-May, 2023 is 115.00, it added.

Meanwhile, the LSMI output decreased by 14.37 percent for May, 2023 when compared with May 2022.

The LSMI production during July-May 2022-23 as compared the corresponding period of last year has increased in wearing apparel, furniture and other manufacturing (football), while it decreased in food, tobacco, textile, coke & petroleum products, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, non-metallic mineral products, machinery and equipment, automobiles and other transport equipment.