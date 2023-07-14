PMLN rules out electoral alliance in Punjab in general elections

Federal Interior Minister Rana and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Sanaullah Khan has said that PMLN would not go for any electoral alliance with any political party and announced to field candidates for 434 seats on the national and provincial assemblies in Punjab.

After winning the election in 2013, the PML-N government put an end to load shedding and terrorism, but under a conspiracy—Nawaz Sharif was excluded from the election process, hence irreparable damage was done to the country.

While giving a press conference at the Model Town Secretariat, the Federal Interior Minister said that PMLN was going to start regular election activities on Friday.

PMLN leader said that candidates will contest in 434 constituencies of the Provincial Assembly including 146 constituencies of the Punjab’s national assembly and 297 constituencies of Punjab.