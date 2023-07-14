Gold Prices Soar: 24 Karat Gold Witnesses Significant Increase in Pakistan

The price of 24 karat gold per tola witnessed a significant increase of Rs 6,500, reaching Rs 214,500 compared to the previous day’s price of Rs 208,000 On Friday.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold rose by Rs 5,574 to Rs 183,900 from Rs 178,326. The price of 10 grams of 22 karat gold also experienced an increase, reaching Rs 168,574 from Rs 163,466, according to the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association.

In terms of silver, the price per tola rose by Rs 50 to Rs 2,650, while the price of ten grams of silver increased by Rs 42.86 to Rs 2,271.94.

Meanwhile, the international market price of gold remained steady at $1959, as reported by the association.