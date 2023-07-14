Ahad Raza Mir joins season 2 of ‘World on Fire’ in international breakthrough

Pakistani actor Ahad Raza Mir, known for his role in Netflix’s “Resident Evil,” has surprised his fans with news of his involvement in another international production.

View this post on Instagram

Mir is set to star in the highly anticipated second season of the World War II drama “World on Fire,” which is scheduled to premiere in October 2023.

In an interview with the BBC, Mir discussed his character, Rajib, an Indian officer serving in the British Army. Rajib is described as a fearless and determined individual who strictly adheres to military protocol. However, as the show progresses, he becomes a victim of racism despite his commitment to the Commonwealth cause. Mir expressed how Rajib’s beliefs in equality are shattered when he realizes he is being treated differently, particularly in regard to ration discrimination.

Mir also shared his experiences filming the show’s grand set pieces, including explosive scenes in the desert. The actor expressed both the challenges and the immersive nature of the production, highlighting the physicality of the scenes and the dust and dirt that engulfed the cast during the explosions.

Additionally, Mir shed light on the role of the Sappers, the military engineers responsible for handling explosives and clearing mines. He emphasized the symbolic nature of their work, as they face systematic racism while taking significant risks for the army.

Speaking about Rajib’s relationships in the show, Mir mentioned his character’s friendship with Stan, played by Blake Harrison. Their bond is described as a “bromance,” with Stan finding Rajib amusing. Mir expressed that they share some beautiful scenes together.

When asked about Rajib’s leadership skills and the possibility of Harry, played by Jonah Hauer-King, learning from him, Mir explained that Rajib initially leads with his head, making rational decisions. However, as things go awry, he begins to follow his heart and adapt his approach. In contrast, Harry consistently leads with his heart, seeking to do what is right and support others.

Mir will appear in a supporting role in the second season of “World on Fire,” alongside original cast members such as Lesley Manville, Julia Brown, and Zofia Wichlacz. The season promises a gripping narrative, with RAF pilots assigned to destroy German bombers above Manchester, rescue operations underway on the streets, and a vivid depiction of war across various locations, from Nazi Germany to occupied France and the North African desert.