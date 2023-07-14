COAS Asim Munir reaches Iran to meet Iranian civil, military leadership
Bilateral issues related to defense and security cooperation will be discussed
Army Chief General Asim Munir arrived in Iran on a two-day official visit on Friday,
The army chief will hold meetings with the Iranian military and civilian leadership.
The Army Chief will discuss bilateral issues related to defense and security cooperation.
Pakistan enjoys strong diplomatic, political and military relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran, and both countries have a serious determination to address issues between them and secure common interests.
