Waseem Abbas criticizes damaging stereotypes in Pakistani content, urges for positive change

Renowned actor Waseem Abbas recently voiced his concerns about the recurring damsel in distress stereotype in Pakistani content during an appearance on The Chocolate Times.

While discussing one of his own dramas and its surprising popularity, he criticized the industry for prioritizing views and ratings at the expense of perpetuating harmful stereotypes.

In a light-hearted moment, Abbas jokingly told his son that their drama was so terrible that he hoped it would air during a power outage so that no one would see it. However, to his astonishment, the play shattered viewership records, leaving him disillusioned with the content creation process.

Expressing his frustration, Abbas acknowledged that content creators often brush off criticism by pointing to high ratings as a measure of success. He lamented, “What can we say to content makers? They will retort by saying, ‘You said it was awful. Look at the ratings. It means that you don’t know, we know better.’ And we have to agree.” The host of the show even chimed in, stating, “Till the woman is not slapped four times, the audience will not relate.”

Abbas also addressed Nadia Afgan’s recent remarks about fellow actor Yumna Zaidi from Tere Bin. He urged people not to take offense at Afgan’s personal opinion, stating, “Whatever Nadia Afgan said was her personal opinion, and no one should mind it.” He emphasized the importance of viewing criticism from an individual’s perspective and drew a parallel to the criticism faced by acclaimed actor Dilip Kumar, acknowledging that personal preferences differ. However, he also praised Zaidi as an amazing and hardworking actor.

During the interview, Abbas also discussed his son Ali Abbas, revealing that he did not provide any support or references for him in his career. Nonetheless, he expressed his belief that his son is an underrated actor in the Pakistani television industry, showcasing his admiration for Ali’s talent and dedication.

Through his candid remarks, the veteran actor highlighted the need for content creators to break free from damaging stereotypes and focus on crafting meaningful and progressive narratives. Abbas’s critique of regressive themes and his support for fellow actors served as an encouragement for positive changes in the Pakistani entertainment industry.