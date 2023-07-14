PEF increases students fee in partner schools

In a major step, the Punjab Education Foundation (PEC) executive board has approved to increase the monthly fee of students.

The PEF schools are being run under Public-Private Partnership (PPP) in Punjab are facing serious problems.

According to PEF, there would be Rs50 for each student for middle schools, Rs100 for each student of secondary schools, Rs200 student of higher secondary partner schools, Rs750 per student from 6th to 8th grade while Rs1200 per student would be charged of 9th and 10th students.

Similarly, the fee of higher secondary science students will be 1700 rupees and the monthly fee of arts students will be Rs1400.

Punjab Education Foundation (PEF) said that the increase in fees will provide financial support to PEF partner schools while parents will be given e-watchers instead of fee vouchers.

The 84th meeting of the Board of Directors was held at the Punjab Education Foundation (PEF) headquarters under the chairmanship of Dr Saeed Shafqat in which PEF Managing Director Manzar Javed Ali presented the agenda before the board members for approval.