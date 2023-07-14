Lahore: Government employees protest sit-in enters fifth day

The protest sit-in by government employees of the Punjab Civil Secretariat and as many as 38 provincial departments demanding salary hike equivalent to the rest of the country—entered in its fifth day.

The protest caused a traffic blockade in the nearby arteries.

So far, Punjab government and district administration did not able to negotiate with the protesting employees or end the sit-in.

The Mall Road, Lower Mall, Chauburji, Ferozepur Road, Lake Road, AG Office, Jail Road, Data Sahib, Bhatti Chowk, Lohari, Islampura, Sant Nagar, Bilalganj, Urdu Bazaar Road, Old Anarkali, Jain temple and other areas faced the worst traffic congestion.