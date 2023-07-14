Government employees end sit-in on fifth day of protest

The protest sit-in by government employees of the Punjab Civil Secretariat and as many as 38 provincial departments demanding salary hike equivalent to the rest of the country, which entered in its fifth day, has now been ended after negotiations with the PMLN Mailk Ahmed Khan.

The protesters’ announced to end the sit-in after assurance from the government to fulfil their demands.

Malik Ahmad Khan said that notification of their demands will be issued on 18th July (Tuesday).

The protest caused a traffic blockade in the nearby arteries. So far, Punjab government and district administration did not able to negotiate with the protesting employees or end the sit-in.

The Mall Road, Lower Mall, Chauburji, Ferozepur Road, Lake Road, AG Office, Jail Road, Data Sahib, Bhatti Chowk, Lohari, Islampura, Sant Nagar, Bilalganj, Urdu Bazaar Road, Old Anarkali, Jain temple and other areas faced the worst traffic congestion.