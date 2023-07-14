‘Baby’ review: Anand Deverakonda and Vaishnavi Chaitanya shine in a divisive tale of moral ambiguity

Anand Deverakonda and Vaishnavi Chaitanya deliver compelling performances in this thought-provoking film that explores moral ambiguities and sparks discussions akin to Arjun Reddy.

Baby is a cautionary tale that depicts the destructive consequences of a girl’s aspirations. Set in a ‘basti,’ the story revolves around Vaishnavi, a naive girl whose infatuation with material things leads her astray in the allure of city life. Her choices impact the lives of three main characters, including herself.

Anand and Vaishnavi, residents of the same ‘basti,’ have been in love since their school days. Anand, who dropped out, now drives an auto-rickshaw, while Vaishnavi aspires to become an engineer. Her wide-eyed innocence and materialistic desires lead her from one mistake to another. She becomes entangled with Viraj, the rich and attractive college heartthrob, eventually juggling relationships with both Viraj and Anand. Her morally questionable path engulfs them all in chaos.

The filmmaker deserves credit for maintaining a neutral tone, refusing to portray any character as purely good or evil. The driving force behind the film is Vaishnavi, whose desires, ambition, and mistakes dictate the fate of the male leads and propel the narrative. Debutant Vaishnavi Chaitanya flawlessly embodies her character, compelling viewers to empathize with her choices. Her remarkable performance will undoubtedly garner awards and acclaim.

Anand Deverakonda surprises with his exceptional portrayal of the lovelorn protagonist, delivering standout performances before the interval when he discovers the betrayal and confronts Vaishnavi, as well as during the climactic scene on the footbridge. Viraj Ashwin leaves a lasting impression with his acting prowess.

Naga Babu plays the girl’s father, while Viva Harsha and others contribute to the narrative’s progression. However, the disappearance of Vaishnavi’s college friend and the unexplained rationale behind Anand’s irritation with his mute mother leave some loose ends. Notably, the tough money lender’s transformation into a compassionate individual towards the end adds depth to the story.

Vijay Bulganin’s songs and background score seamlessly blend with the film, enhancing the overall mood. Bal Reddy’s commendable cinematography captures the essence of the story effectively.

Considering director Sai Rajesh’s previous ventures in slapstick comedy, Baby is an unexpectedly profound and emotionally charged film that raises numerous thought-provoking questions. Producers SKN and Maruthi deserve recognition for supporting this bold film and allowing the filmmaker to stay true to his vision.

Like Arjun Reddy, Baby is bound to divide audiences, sparking lengthy debates about its moral ambiguities, characters, and ending. It is premature to predict the film’s commercial success, but it undoubtedly has the potential to join the ranks of cult classics such as 7/G Brindavan Colony, Premiste, RX 100, and Arjun Reddy.