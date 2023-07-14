Ameesha Patel defends co-star Simrat Kaur amid controversy surrounding ‘Gadar 2’

Lead actress Ameesha Patel has taken to social media to address the recent controversy surrounding her co-star Simrat Kaur in the highly anticipated film Gadar 2.

Explicit and objectionable videos from Simrat’s previous films were released on various online platforms, leading fans to express outrage and concern over her selection for the significant project.

However, Ameesha Patel has come forward to defend Simrat Kaur and advocate for a positive and supportive environment.

Ameesha Patel took to Twitter on Thursday and wrote, “Spent the entire evening today defending the negativity surrounding Simrat Kaur, who is paired opposite Utkarsh Sharma in GADAR 2!! Being a girl, I request everyone to only spread positivity and not shame a girl! Let’s encourage new talent!!”

In recent days, several fan accounts of Ameesha Patel and the film Gadar shared snippet videos of Simrat Kaur from her earlier projects, expressing concern about her presence in the film.

One account shared videos and photos of Simrat with a caption expressing worry over her casting in the clean film Gadar 2. Responding to the tweet, Ameesha wrote, “Hey my lovely fans!! Please stop speculating!! Humbly request you to watch Gadar 2 in theaters on August 11 and give it all your love!!”

Gadar 2 is an upcoming action-drama film, directed and produced by Anil Sharma, with the story penned by Shaktimaan Talwar. Serving as a sequel to the 2001 film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, the movie stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma in the lead roles.

The highly anticipated teaser of Gadar 2 was recently released, generating further excitement among fans.