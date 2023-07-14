Pakistan Shaheens thrash Nepal in opening match of Emerging Asia Cup

Pakistan Shaheens got off to a winning start in the Emerging Asia Cup, as they easily won the opening match against Nepal by four wickets in Colombo.

Nepal elected to bat first, but it did not prove to be a good decision as Pakistani pacers were in supreme form.

Shahnawaz Dahani and Muhammad Wasim Junior did not let anyone take any wicket in first 15 overs, as they took four wickets each.

Nepal lost eight wickets for just 72 runs but then Sompal Kami showed some resistance and became the only Nepali player to score half-century in the match.

He had a partnership of 58 runs with Pratish Gharti Chhetri, who was dismissed by Mubasir Khan for 26 runs.

Sompal Kami remained firm and added 49 runs for the last wicket with 11th batter Lalit Rajbanshi, who scored only one run.

Sompal Kami was finally dismissed for 75 runs off 101 balls, as Shahnawaz Dahani completed his fifer.

Pakistan chased the target in 33rd over, as Tayyab Tahir top scored with 51 runs. Omair Yousaf scored 36 runs whereas Kamran Ghulam added 31 runs.

Pakistan Shaheens will play their second match against UAE-A on 17 July.