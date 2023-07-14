PM Shehbaz felicitates Emmanuel Macron on France’s Bastille Day

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday extended his warmest greeting to France President Emmanuel Macron and the French people on Bastille Day.

The premier took to Twitter and penned that “The day commemorates the revolutionary struggle of the French people that resulted in the storming of the Bastille and ushred in a new era of liberty, equality & fraternity. “

He added that “ I extend my warmest greetings to H.E. President Emmanuel Macron & the French people on their National Day today.“

Pm Shehbaz lauded French support in the 2022 devastating flood saying as Pakistanis were experiencing devastating floods last year, President Macron and his government came forward with prompt assistance.

“Equally praiseworthy was the French advocacy of climate change & support to Pakistan during the Resilient Pakistan Conference in Geneva. Pakistan wishes to further build on its friendly ties with French Republic,” said PM.