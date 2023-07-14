Report reveals shocking increase in ‘boys sexual abuse’ cases in Punjab

There was a significant increase in boys getting sexual abused in Pakistan’s biggest province Punjab, in last six months, a report revealed on Friday.

According to the report, from January to 15 June, out of all sexual abuse cases, 69% were boys whereas 31% were girls.

It was also revealed that out of all the 10 districts of Punjab, most of the cases were filed in Gujranwala whereas the least cases were filed in Rawalpindi and Lahore.

It was also disclosed that most of the sexual abuse crimes were done by the neighbours and in some cases relatives were also involved.

It also stated that many cases of sexual abuse were not reported due to fear of getting defamed in society.

The report said that parents were also afraid of getting their children medically checked, which is why some cases were not filed.

The commissioner of Lahore issued a circular, based on the report. Steps would be taken to stop such kind of incidents.