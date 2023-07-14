Shahid Afridi wants at least two years for any chairman PCB

Pakistan Cricket Team’s former skipper Shahid Afridi said that it was not a good sign that so many changes were being held in Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) with World Cup being around the corner.

He was talking to media at an event, as he said that any Chairman PCB should be given at least two years in the office.

Afridi added that the members of PCB’s management committee should know about cricket and should be added on merit.

When asked about players facing pressure in the World Cup in India, he said that it is fun to play in pressure situations in India.

He added that during his playing days, the Indian crowd did not cheer for them when they performed well and there used to pin drop silence they used to hit boundaries or took wickets of Indian players.

Afridi suggested players to take care of their fitness and said that they have ability to beat any team in the world.

He asked team management to work on their bench strength so that team can play well even without Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi.