Islamabad court overturns verdict on Imran-Bushra nikkah’s petition

A district and sessions court in Islamabad has overturned a previous decision made by a civil judge, who had rejected a petition challenging the validity of the nikkah (Islamic marriage) between the PTI Chairman Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi.

Sessions Judge Azam Khan issued a detailed verdict, remanding the case back to the civil court. The judge instructed the court to reevaluate the case, considering all legal aspects.

The initial petition, filed by Muhammad Hanif, sought to declare the marriage between the former prime minister and Bushra Bibi as illegal. On May 13, Civil Judge Nasir Minullah deemed the petition inadmissible.

Muhammad Hanif’s lawyer, Raja Rizwan Abbasi, argued that Bushra Bibi was in Iddat (the period of waiting after divorce or death of a spouse) in January 2018 at the time of her nikkah, as she had obtained a divorce in November.

The lawyer contended that marriage during the Iddat period was against the law.

At one point, the civil judge questioned the jurisdiction of the court, asking how the PTI chief’s marriage, which supposedly took place in Lahore, fell under its purview. Raja Rizwan Abbasi informed the court that the nikkahkhawan (marriage officiant) was from Islamabad. The court ruled that the case was beyond its jurisdiction and thus inadmissible.

Subsequently, the petitioner challenged the verdict in the sessions court, stating that his arguments were not given due consideration by the civil judge.

During the proceedings in the sessions court, Hanif’s lawyer argued that Section 179 allowed the case to be heard in both Lahore and Islamabad since the former premier and Bushra Bibi resided in Islamabad after their nikkah.

After hearing the arguments, the session judge declared the petition admissible and remanded the case back to the civil court for further proceedings.

In a separate matter, Accountability Court No 1 Islamabad extended the interim bail of the former prime minister and his wife, Bushra Bibi, until July 19 in the Al-Qadir Trust case involving 190 million pounds.

The court also scheduled final arguments on their bail applications for July 19.