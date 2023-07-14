PM Shehbaz promotes skilled-based training to boost foreign remittances

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Friday that the government is actively promoting skilled-based vocational training to expand foreign remittances, which will ultimately contribute to improving the country’s current account deficit.

During his address at the groundbreaking ceremony of the central campus of the National University of Technology (NUTECH), the prime minister highlighted that the new campus will facilitate the production of a significant number of skilled human resources annually, who will play a vital role in the country’s development.

Shehbaz Sharif pledged to prioritize vocational education, stating that skilled human resources earn more than unskilled labor, thereby increasing foreign remittances.

He stressed the importance of vocational training in today’s era, emphasizing that nations prosper on the foundation of skilled individuals.

He expressed hope that the completed campus will play a key role in promoting technical and industrial education across the country. He recalled his efforts in 1997 to promote vocational training when comprehensive institutions were lacking in this essential area of the education sector.

Shehbaz Sharif also highlighted the initiatives undertaken by the Punjab government during his leadership, including the establishment of the Punjab Education Endowment Fund (PEEF) which allocated Rs2 billion annually to provide scholarships to talented and deserving students based on merit.

He praised the educational revolution brought about by the PEEF under the leadership of Dr. Amjad Saqib.

The premier also mentioned the Danish Schools project, which aimed to bridge the gap between the rich and the poor. He stressed the importance of eliminating discrimination in the education sector to fulfill Quaid-e-Azam’s vision of equal educational rights for all.

Shehbaz Sharif expressed his commitment to providing maximum relief to the people, even with only one month remaining for his government. He distributed certificates among high-achieving youth in various fields.

Minister for Education and Professional Training Rana Tanvir Hussain praised the coalition government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for steering the country out of a deep crisis and putting it on the right path. He expressed hope that the people would vote for PML-N in the upcoming general elections.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Shaza Fatima stressed the significance of vocational education, stating that it is equally important as formal education.

She highlighted Shehbaz Sharif’s previous efforts as Chief Minister of Punjab in promoting technical and vocational education in the province.

Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal and Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb were also present at the event.