NEPRA raises power tariff by Rs4.96 per unit

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has increased the basic tariff of electricity by almost Rs4.96.

The decision was taken in a bid to address the persistent financial challenges encountered by power distribution companies and meet the stringent conditions set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Under the new adjustment, the average price per unit, including taxes and slabs, is set to rise to Rs50, a decision that is poised to impact consumers across the country.

The average tariff per unit price will rise from Rs24.82 to Rs30 per unit. Including taxes and slabs, the average price per unit will reach Rs50.

NEPRA issued a formal notification detailing the revised rates and implementation timeline.