Nepra okays Rs4.96 per unit tariff hike

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) is expected to announce a significant hike in electricity prices today.

In an effort to address financial challenges faced by power distribution companies and meet IMF conditions, NEPRA plans to raise the basic tariff by Rs4.96 per unit.

Discussions continue on whether the increase should be implemented in a lump sum or phased manner to lessen the burden on consumers.

If approved, the average tariff per unit price will rise from Rs24.82 to Rs30 per unit. Including taxes and slabs, the average price per unit will reach Rs50.

NEPRA will issue a formal notification detailing the revised rates and implementation timeline.

Citizens are concerned about the potential impact on household budgets and the overall cost of living, while the government aims to manage the effects of the price increase and explore further measures to alleviate financial strain on the public.