Electricity tariff likely to reach Rs50 per unit

In a bid to address the persistent financial challenges encountered by power distribution companies and meet the stringent conditions set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has unveiled a comprehensive plan to increase the basic tariff.

Discussions continue on whether the increase should be implemented in a lump sum or phased manner to lessen the burden on consumers.

If approved, the average tariff per unit price will rise from Rs24.82 to Rs30 per unit. Including taxes and slabs, the average price per unit will reach Rs50.

NEPRA will issue a formal notification detailing the revised rates and implementation timeline.