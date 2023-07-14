Nawaz Sharif, Asif Zardari strike deal on caretaker set-up: Sources

Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) Supremo Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari have reached a consensus on the appointment of a caretaker set-up for the highly anticipated upcoming general election.

The breakthrough occurred during a meeting between top guns held in Dubai.

According to sources privy to the matter, the meeting between Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari resulted in an agreement to hold the elections promptly, addressing key concerns related to electoral reforms and the supervisory setup.

The discussions were seen as a continuation of the Charter of Democracy, a landmark document aimed at strengthening democratic processes in the country, added sources.

Read also: PM Shehbaz announces interim govt to take charge in August

Significantly, the leaders also deliberated on the supervisory setup in the provinces of Sindh and Balochistan, finalising a formula to ensure its effectiveness and impartiality.

Sources revealed that the supervisory set up in the federal government will see a greater representation from the PML-N, while the PPP and other parties will be proportionally represented.

The caretaker federal government, in collaboration with the election commission, will oversee the smooth conduct of the elections at the designated time.

In an effort to maintain transparency and avoid controversy, it was agreed during the meeting that individuals from political backgrounds, former members of the judiciary, and strong technocrats would not be included in the supervisory setup.

Both leaders also expressed their commitment not to disclose the names for the supervisory roles prematurely in the media or party meetings.