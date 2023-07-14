Next government obliged to adhere IMF terms: Ishaq Dar

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar categorically stated on Friday that the next elected government must adhere to the terms and conditions set by the IMF.

Speaking to SAMAA TV, Ishaq Dar highlighted that the agreement with the IMF is a significant achievement, which will enhance the value of the Pakistani rupee and strengthen the country’s economy.

He said those who sought to bankrupt Pakistan were left disappointed and unsuccessful.

Dar assured that matters with the IMF have been rationally resolved, and there will be no issues in meeting the IMF’s conditions.

He reminded that Pakistan has successfully completed IMF programs in the past and is confident that the country will fulfill the requirements of the current IMF program.

Taking a dig at the former PTI government, Dar emphasized that complying with agreements is the responsibility of the state, and deviating from the IMF agreement harmed the country’s economy.

He suggested that if the PTI government had not strayed from the agreement, the current situation would not have been faced.

Dar added, “However, the upcoming government will have to abide by the terms set by the IMF.”

While expressing good wishes, Dar expressed hope that this 23rd program with the IMF would be the last, eliminating the need for a 24th program.

Furthermore, Ishaq Dar dismissed the possibility of extending the term of the assemblies, stating that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had made it clear that he would complete the term and step down accordingly.

He mentioned that the decision regarding the caretaker prime minister would be made in consultation with the allies, and the consultation process would be completed in the next two weeks.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday announced that they would hand over the power to the interim government in August.

In his over 14-minute address to the nation, he said despite challenges and conspiracies hatched by political opponents, the coalition government had successfully managed to put the country in the right direction in the shortest period.

The premier said the International Monetary Fund (IMF) program agreed by the previous government on the toughest conditions was the biggest obstacle in the way of the country’s economic revival.