Court summons DIG Jails over non-compliance of Elahi’s release order

The anti-corruption court (ATC) in Lahore has summoned DIG Jails for not executing the robkar (release order) of former Chief Minister Punjab, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi – in a case of illegal appointments in the Punjab Assembly.

The court has directed the DIG to appear before it on July 19, expressing dissatisfaction with the superintendent of prisons for violating court orders.

During the court proceedings, the Superintendent of Jail defended the actions of the prison authorities, stating that they had not “intentionally violated any court orders”.

The superintendent claimed that due to the ambiguity in the decision on Robkar, the execution of the release was halted.

Furthermore, the jail officials informed the court that while Elahi had been granted release in the fake recruitment case, he still remains incarcerated in other cases.

It is worth noting that the court had previously issued a show cause notice to Superintendent Camp Jail Zaheer and other relevant individuals involved in the case.

It is pertinent to mention here that a special court also issued show-cause notices to the superintendent and deputy superintendent of Camp Jail for not adhering to the court’s directive to release former Chief Minister Punjab – seeking an explanation.

The judge granted post-arrest bail to Parvez Elahi on June 20.