Introducing EA Sports FC 24

EA Sports is gearing up for its highly anticipated release, EA Sports FC 24, which marks its first major soccer game since parting ways with FIFA. During a live-streamed event, the publisher announced that the new soccer franchise will make its debut in early access on September 22nd, followed by a wider launch on September 29th.

Players can enjoy the game on various platforms, including PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Take a look at the first gameplay trailer for EA Sports FC 24, also known as FC24.

The event commenced with EA CEO Andrew Wilson delivering a comprehensive speech about his personal connection to the sport, his involvement with EA Sports, but interestingly avoiding any mention of FIFA.

Wilson expressed his enthusiasm for the new title, stating that it aims to take a significant leap forward in the gaming experience. The ultimate goal is to connect one billion fans through this franchise.

FC24 has been developed using an enhanced version of EA’s Frostbite engine, featuring a technology called Hypermotion V. This innovative technology enables the creation of new in-game animations within a matter of days.

Additionally, “playstyles” is a novel feature that leverages real-world player data to produce more realistic representations of actual players.

The game will also expand EA’s involvement in women’s club soccer, as seen in FIFA 23, by introducing two new leagues covering professional clubs in Germany and Spain. Furthermore, women’s soccer will be incorporated into the popular “ultimate team” mode.

Excitingly, EA has secured “exclusive” agreements with both the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League, which were announced on stage by renowned stars such as Luis Figo and Ronaldinho, who proudly displayed the trophies.

As part of the announcement, EA unveiled a new turn-based mobile game called FC Tactical, offering a fresh perspective on the sport.

Earlier this week, EA released a CG trailer and the cover for the “ultimate edition” of the game. The cover showcases a mix of current players (both male and female) alongside legendary figures, illustrating EA’s inclusive approach as it embarks on this new franchise.

Last year, EA officially rebranded itself, marking the end of its long-standing partnership with FIFA, which had lasted since 1993. FIFA 23 was the last game to feature the iconic branding.

Notably, the game introduced professional women’s clubs for the first time. Since the rebranding, EA has secured licensing deals with various teams and leagues, including securing naming rights for Spain’s LaLiga. In April, EA unveiled a new logo as part of its refreshed identity.

While FIFA remains in the video game space, their recent endeavors post-EA have been relatively less thrilling.

The announcement of EA Sports FC 24 arrives just ahead of the FIFA Women’s World Cup, which is set to commence in Australia and New Zealand in a week’s time.