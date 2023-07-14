FIA launches crackdown on predatory loan apps, nabs 9 suspects

In the wake of a citizen’s alleged suicide linked to threats made by loan apps, the Cybercrime Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has sprung into action, apprehending nine suspects and booking 19 others for their involvement in blackmailing citizens through mobile loan applications.

According to an FIA spokesperson, they conducted raids at two offices of a loan app in the G-8 sector, sealing the premises and confiscating laptops and other related materials as part of their investigation.

The spox added the cybercrime cell, in collaboration with the financial services department, carried out multiple raids in various areas of Rawalpindi.

Read also: Father-of-two takes own life amid blackmail by online loan apps

During these operations, nine suspects were apprehended, and first information reports (FIRs) were registered against 19 individuals.

“Inspector Badar Munir took action to seal several offices located in a plaza on the Saidu Sharif road,” stated the FIA spokesperson.

Further details emerged from the FIA, revealing that the suspects were given daily targets of making 100 to 150 calls to citizens, as well as their friends and family members, with the intention to harass and intimidate. It was uncovered that the raided offices housed separate departments dedicated to making what was referred to as “torture calls.”

The FIA disclosed that these departments were identified as “D-0, D-1, D-2, DS-1, DS-2, and DS-3,” and the suspects employed loan apps to collect personal information from citizens. Subsequently, this information was utilized to harass and torment individuals.

During the raids, a significant amount of documents, computers, laptops, and mobile SIM cards were seized by the FIA.

While the arrested suspects are currently under interrogation, the FIA assured the public that an extensive investigation is ongoing to apprehend the remaining individuals involved in this illicit activity.