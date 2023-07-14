ACC calls for emergency meeting to finalize Asia Cup schedule

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has called for an emergency meeting in Dubai on Sunday to discuss and finalize the schedule for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023.

As per details, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) delegation, along with representatives from other council member countries, will be participating in the meeting after returning from South Africa.

ACC President Jay Shah will preside over the crucial meeting, which aims to determine the final schedule of the Asia Cup under the hybrid model.

Various factors, including television rights and host countries, will be taken into consideration during the discussions.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka are set to host the Asia Cup, and both countries will be evaluated in terms of their ability to accommodate the tournament.

The meeting will focus on reviewing the proposals put forward by television networks in Pakistan and Sri Lanka, with the aim of finalizing the broadcast arrangements for the tournament.

The Asia Cup is scheduled to feature four matches in Pakistan, with the final match set to take place in Sri Lanka.