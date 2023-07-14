May 9 violence: JIT summons Imran Khan for investigation today

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has been summoned by the joint investigation teams (JIT) on Friday to investigate cases related to the May 9 incidents, including vandalism and arson at Jinnah House.

The JIT has instructed Imran Khan to appear before the team at 4 pm today for questioning and providing any relevant information.

According to the police, a total of 19 terrorism cases have been registered against the PTI Chairman in Punjab. Out of these cases, 10 have named Imran Khan as a suspect.

On May 9, over 150 policemen were injured during violent protests across Punjab after the arrests of PTI chief. At least 63 policemen were injured in Lahore, 28 in Rawalpindi, 21 in Faisalabad, 10 in Attock, 13 in Gujranwala, five in Sialkot, and six in Mianwali.

The caretaker Punjab government had constituted the JIT to investigate violent May 9 events.

The JIT had been formed to investigate the cases filed at various police stations regarding the incidents of arson on May 9.