Actress Rosanna Arquette crashes car into shopping center

American Actress Rosanna Arquette crashed her car into a shopping center after she apparently lost control of her car, said authorities.

As per reports, the 63-year-old was trying to park, but instead of backing out, the car went forward and took out three pillars that support the roof.

“It appeared that she had possibly lost control of her vehicle,” said an official.

Authorities also confirmed there was no indication of impairment due to drugs or alcohol.

No pedestrians were injured and the actress also didn’t appear to sustain any injuries, however, she was taken to the hospital for precautionary measures.

After the incident, shops nearby had to be closed as officials tried to determine if the building was safe.

In the meantime, the cause of the crash is “pending an investigation”.