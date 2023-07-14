Flood levels fluctuate in Sutlej, Chenab, and Indus; relief operations underway

The flow of water in the Sutlej and Chenab rivers has decreased, while the water level in the Indus River is on the rise.

According to the flood control room, the water level at Kot Mithan, located along the banks of the Indus River, is currently at 210,000 cusecs, with a discharge of 201,000 cusecs.

In the Chenab River, the flow of floodwater continues to decline. At Trimmu headworks, an inflow of 70,000 cusecs and a discharge of 57,000 cusecs were recorded. As a result, the water level in riverside settlements in Jhang has also started to recede.

Similarly, the flow of water in the Sutlej River has also reduced.

The district administration and other organizations are actively involved in evacuating affected individuals to safer areas.

The water flow in the Sutlej has decreased from 125,000 cusecs to 70,000 cusecs.

Villages affected by the Sutlej water are still inaccessible by land, and relief operations led by the district administration are currently underway.

In the past 12 hours, there has been a receding of water by 1 to 2 feet at Head Ganda Singh Wala.

On the other hand, the water condition in the Ravi River at Head Balloki is reported to be normal. However, due to the flooding in the Ravi River, water has entered farmers’ crops, causing damage.

Currently, a water flow of 21,000 cusecs is passing through the Ravi River.